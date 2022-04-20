UP Govt To Construct 35 Km Road A Day Soon: Minister

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government on Friday claimed that in the Yogi Adityanath regime, the road construction in the state has gone up to 25 kilometers per day with a target to increase it to 35 kms per day in the next fiscal. "We have accelerated the pace of road construction in the state which was just lagging to around 15 km per day to 25 km per day in just six months of the regime," claimed Deputy Chief Minister and in-charge of the PWD Keshav Prasad Maurya. Giving details of the six-month regime for the BJP government in the state, Mr Maurya said by next fiscal, the road construction would go up to 35 km per day though it would be far behind of the Central government which is constructing 40 km of national highways per day. Similarly, he announced that presently 100 small and big bridges were being constructed in a year in the state but now the target has been enhance to 150 bridges per year. Narrating other achievements of the government, he said the department has sent proposals to the Centre to approve 109 state highways as national highways of which 73 proposals of 6260 km have been cleared by the Central government so far. Blaming the previous Samajwadi Party government for the bad conditions of roads in the state, Mr Maurya said that already 83,500 kms of road out of the total 1,21,000 km have been made potholes free in just six months of the rule and now the contractors and the construction agencies would be held responsible for the bad condition of the roads. He said during the six months tenure, the department has completed 61 projects of covering 760 kms. The minister, talking about the UP Bridge Corporation Limited, claimed that in 2017-18, the department will construct 86 bridges of which 16 were completed in the first six months time. Similar, the department will construct 41 Rail Over Bridges(ROBs) in this fiscal of which 7 were completed in the first six months time. Fixing the target for this fiscal, Mr Maurya said 2300 kms of roads will be strengthened and broadened, 2500 kms of rural roads, 3500 kms of roads would be newly constructed and 1300 kms of pothole roads would be repaired. Besides, all the villages of 250 population in the state would be connected by road in next one year, linking of tehsil and block headquarters by two-lane road in next two years time,Mr Maurya. UNI