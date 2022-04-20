UP Govt To Constitute Specially Trained Force For Security Of Establishments, Installations

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to constitute a new specially trained force for the security of the state''s important installations and establishments such as courts, metro rail, industrial establishments and religious places among others.

According to a home department release issued here, the force will work in a highly professional manner and with expertise, and also help in earning revenue for the state by its professional skills.

To be constituted on the lines of vital installation force in other states, this force will be named Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force (UPSSF), the release said, adding the state cabinet has also given its approval for the same.

Additional Chief Secretary Home, Awanish Awasthi said the force will be used for providing security to courts, religious places, metro rail, airports, industrial establishments, banks and other organisations.

With the deployment of this force in securing important installations and establishments, the police and the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel posted in such works can be used in law and order maintenance and crime control, he said.

This would also help in creating more employment opportunities, Awasthi said.

In the first phase, five battalions of the force will be constituted and work relating to the creation of posts and recruitment would be done as per the rules, the release stated, adding that arrangement for funds would be made in the supplementary budget and in the budget for the financial year 2021-2022. PTI