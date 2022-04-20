UP Govt To Connect All Health Centres With Main Roads

Lucknow: In a bid to provide easy access to better health and medical facilities to the people in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government has given instructions to connect all the community health centres (CHCs) and primary health centres (PHCs) in urban and rural areas with the main roads.

In order to provide relief to the patients, the process of strengthening all the CHC and PHC-connected roads in the state is underway in full swing.

There are 3,011 PHCs and 855 CHCs in the state while the number of urban PHCs is 592. There are nine CHCs, 28 PHCs, 52 health post centres and eight urban PHCs in the state capital Lucknow alone.

Following the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the campaign to make the roads leading to CHCs and PHCs in all districts pothole-free has been intensified. The repair work of dilapidated roads is being done at a rapid pace.

To complete this work, responsibility has been entrusted to the Urban Development Department, Municipal Corporations, Public Works Departments (PWD), gram panchayats, urban and rural bodies.

With the onset of the rainy season adequate arrangements have been made for treatment of patients in the hospitals. The process of repairing the roads is also being undertaken expeditiously so that the patients do not face any problem in reaching the hospital.

The government believes that once the CHCs and PHCs are connected to the main roads, it will take less time for ambulances to take patients for treatment. It will be possible for critical patients to get treatment quickly.

After assuming charge of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath has launched various schemes to provide better road connectivity. The Purvanchal Expressway Project, Gorakhpur Link Expressway Project, Bundelkhand Expressway Project, Ganga Expressway Project have been fast-tracked. A campaign has been launched across the state to make the roads pothole-free. —IANS