UP Govt To Challenge Alld HC Order For CBI Probe In Assistant Teachers Appointment Process

Lucknow: Undeterred with the order of a CBI probe, the Uttar Pradesh government decided to challenge the verdict of the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the irregularities into recruitment examination to appointment 68,500 Assistant teachers in the Government Primary schools.

The government will also challenge the court order, to set aside the appointment of 12460 assistant teachers by the previous Samajwadi Party government in December, 2016. Official sources here on Friday said that the government will first approach the double bench of the Allahabad High Court and it they don't get any relief, then they will move the Supreme Court. Additional Chief Secretary of Primary Education Prabhat Kumar on Thursday informed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath about the court's direction for a CBI probe and the CM directed him to protect the interest of the Assistant teachers, who were successful and have joined the duties.

Sources said of the total 68,500 assistant teachers recruitment, government has issued appointment letters to more than 40,000 successful candidates. Similarly, of the 12460 recruited teachers in December 2016, over 6000 have joined their duties.

Though the government said that as the court has only ordered for a CBI probe and not stalled the recruitment process hence, the ongoing process would not be stopped. The government officials maintained that there was no need of a CBI probe as it was not a criminal act and already, the state government had gone for a probe into the entire process.

In a major setback to the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad Court had ordered a CBI probe on Thursday into the irregularities in selection of 68,500 Assistant Teachers in 2018, for the government-run primary schools in the state. In another decision, the court has also set aside recruitment of 12,460 Assistant Teachers made by the previous Samajwadi Party government in UP in December, 2016. Both the verdict were passed by the single Judge bench of Justice Irshad Ali.