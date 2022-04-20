UP Govt To Celebrate Halfway Mark Of Yogi Govt On Thursday

Lucknow: Functions highlighting achievements of the BJP government will mark the completion of 30 months of Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

Official sources here on Wednesday said that the government has decided to celebrate the occasion in a big way by holding programmes statewide.

The main function would be held in the state capital, where the CM will release a booklet of the achievements of the government and address a press conference at his official residence.

"UP has created a record in implementation of different central schemes including Pradhan Mantri Awas, Saubhagya, Kisan insurance, health insurance etc which will be highlighted in the function," a senior government official said here.

On the occasion, the government will also highlight the success of the Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj, Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas in Varanasi and control on law and order. Besides investments in the industrial sector and job opportunity created for the youths would be another prominent issue to be raised by the government. Though the Yogi Adityanath government had celebrated its first anniversary with much pomp and show but the second anniversary on March 19 last, was not celebrated as the model code of conduct was in force ahead of the General election.

Mr Adityanath took the oath of office on March 19, 2017. The first year of the Government was a testing time. From the second year, the Government started marching on the path of progress. In the election year, achievements of the Yogi Government was put to test and it passed with full numbers by winning 64 out of the 80 Lok Sabha seats. UNI