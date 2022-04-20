UP Govt To Celebrate 2 And Half Year Anniversary On Sep 19

Lucknow: Yogi Adityanath government is set to celebrate two and a half year of existence on September 19 with holding functions throughout the state.

Official sources here on Wednesday said that the government has decided to celebrate the occasion in a big way and the programmee woukd be announced in a day or two.

"UP has created record in implementation of different central schemes including Pradhan Mantri Awas, Saubhagya, Kisan insurance, toilets and health insurance which will be highlighted in the ceremony," said a senior officials. The government will also highlight the success of the Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj, Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas in Varanasi and control on law and order. UNI