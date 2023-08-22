UP Govt To Build Temple Museum In Ayodhya

Lucknow: With the motive to display the architectural heritage and scientific aspects of Indian temples the Yogi government is going to build a huge temple museum in Ayodhya, which will tell the glorious history of Hindu temples across the country, said an official release.

On the instructions of the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the UP Tourism Department has started preparing a detailed action plan regarding the construction of the museum. According to the release, ‘Sanatana Dharma’ is the oldest religion in the world. Contrary to popular belief, it is not confined to any one particular sect, rather it is considered as a set of sects. It also allows numerous ways to worship and connect with God.

Indian temples are considered unique in terms of architecture from north to south and from east to west. Experts from all over the world have done several tests on Indian temples and numerous research literature have also been published while studying this subject. Beyond the architectural grandeur, Indian temples are expressions of culture. Through the temple museum, the Yogi government aims to showcase the multifaceted concepts of Indian temples across the globe.

The state government moving forward with its proposal to build the temple museum over 5 acres in Ayodhya. With the construction of the museum, the UP Tourism Department aims to make the world aware of the importance of Indian temples that reflect the holistic culture of Sanatan. The Temple Museum is proposed to be built in Ayodhya with the aim of making the younger generation aware of why a temple was built at a particular place and the philosophy behind its construction which includes the technological progress of ancient India, the importance of temples in relation to their worship, educational institutions like ‘mathas’ and ‘pithams’, as well as exploring the architectural brilliance of some of the temples.

The proposed museum will be divided into 12 galleries. These galleries will mesmerize visitors with their innate artistry. Apart from this, these galleries will also instil a sense of pride and reverence among the visitors, along with throwing light on the scientific and philosophical aspects of the temples, said the release. The 12 galleries will feature the concept of God in ‘Sanatan Dharma’, the hidden philosophy behind the method of worship, the need for temples to perform rituals, the architecture and craftsmanship, the philosophy behind the rituals, the social significance of temples beyond worship, utility, basic elements of Indian temples, temple construction techniques and high-quality scientific approach and architecture of various types of temples and specific galleries.

Apart from 12 galleries in the museum, it will also include a beautiful garden, pond, cafeteria and basement parking. —ANI