UP Govt To Bring New Septage Management Policy

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to bring a new Septage Management policy for the treatment of waste stored in the septage of toilets in 652 urban local bodies by 2023.

The policy, the cost of which would be totally borne by the consumers, has three phases. Till the end of 2019, the introductory stage of the septage would be completed.

By the end of 2021, the second phase would be completed, when the details would be assessed and by 2023, it would be implemented totally.

The decision was taken in the state Cabinet meeting here, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Briefing mediapersons, state government Spokesperson Sidharth Nath Singh said this new policy would cover around five crore people living in the purview of 652 urban local bodies.

He said against the demand to dispose off 5560 MLD of the toilets made through ODF and other schemes, only 3300 MLD could be disposed off through the existing STP and 1280 MLD STP was under construction.

Recently, a media report had said the government was planning to collect Rs 500 from each house per year for disposing off the septage.

The government said the new septage management policy will revolve around seven R, which include recycle, re-design, recover, refine, reduce, refurnish and reguide.

In another decision, the government has approved the third phase of AMRUT scheme for Rae Bareli to the tune of Rs 187.17 crore. The third phase would be completed within six months. Already, the government had sanctioned Rs 49.83 crore for the first phase and Rs 62.05 crore for the second phase.

The UP government has also decided to approve Seventh Pay Commission wages to government-aided technical educations, while the payscale of the Vice-Chancellors of three technical Universities have been hiked to Rs 2.1 lakh per month.

The government has also changed the process for the selection of principals of government-aided technical institutes, as now the governing body head would be the chief of the selection committee, while a representative of Technical Council would be its member.

The state government has approved a proposal to give alternate land to one Nirmal Math in Varanasi, ain compesation of it's land at Lahori tola, which would be demolished for the Kashi Vishwanath temple corridor.

The Math would be given around 400 to 500 sq mt land outside the corridor. The government has already sanctioned Rs 398.33 crore for the corridor, in which out of total 298 buildings identified, 247 have been demolished.

The government has also decided to set up a fishery welfare fund to the tune of Rs 100 crore for the benefit of the fisheries communities, including creation of job opportunities for the youth. The government has sanctioned Rs 25 crore for the purpose.

The state Cabinet also prorogued the State Legislature, which was called for a special session for two days from October 2, on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Mr Adityanath passed a resolution in the Cabinet that the government was committed to make its effort to implement the 16-point UN resolution in the state. UNI