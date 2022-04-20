UP Govt To Bring In New Tourism Policy

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government on Monday said that a new tourism policy was on the cards which will give a boost to the tourism sector in a big way.

"We have already roped in prominent personalities like Prasoon Joshi for branding of UP. A new tag line-- UP Nahi Dekha, to India Nahi Dekha-- is being promoted to woo the national and international tourists," said state Tourism Minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi here in the state Assembly.

The new tourism policy, along with an attractive logo, would be released soon, she added.

"We have celebrated Deepawali in Ayodhya and Chitrakoot and now the government will promote Mathura by celebrating Holi in Barsana," the Minister announced.

Replying to a question of Congress member Aradhana Mishra, the Minister said that religious and spiritual tourism have been given priority for which the Centre has earmarked Rs 500 crore.

"For the first time UP had become a partner state in the Surajkand mela in Haryana where Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath himself was present. The government will also celebrate the Kumbh mela in a big way for which the logo has been released," she said.

Ms Joshi said that the department has already launched a one stop portal solution so that the tourists get all the information and they can plan their visit accordingly.

Talking about the air connectivity for boosting tourism in the state, she said that 15 cities would be connected through air. Five MoUs have been signed in this regard. She said that the government has also decided to launch a 20-seater aircraft for the tourists who want to visit Dudhwa National Park. UNI