UP Govt To Bring Budget In Second Week Of July

Lucknow: With its commitment to waive off farmer loans and pay salaries as per the 7th pay commission recommendations, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is in a fix on how to manage the finances at a time when the budget session is all set to start from the first week of July. Officials here today said that the government has planned to convene the budget session of the state legislature in the first week of July with tabling the budget in the second week. The budget session had already been delayed and the present BJP government is working on the funds granted through vote-on-accounts passed by the previous Samajwadi Party government. The state finance department along with its minister Rajesh Agarwal were spending sleepless nights to prepare the budget proposals. The dates of the budget session is expected to be approved in the next cabinet meeting besides it will also fix the date of the tabling of the budget. "We are preparing our-self to present a people oriented budget and presently, the department was working round the clock to prepare the documents with focusing on the priority sectors," said the state finance minister. The minister was also in a fix whether to impose new taxes to generate revenue to fund the new schemes as promised in their election manifesto. ''What has started as tongue waging is speculation. If the BJP government wants to kick-start development projects as promised in the election campaign where from will the government generate huge finance as it will have to waive of Rs 32,000 crore as farm loan as promised by the Yogi Government. Besides, Government will be facing an additional burden of Rs 34,000 Crore as salary for the government employees for implementation of 7th Pay scale recommendations," he said. The next fiscal is likely to witness a skewed ratio in expenditure and revenue collection. "If high expenditure is expected in the form of farm loan waiver and payment of increased salaries to government employees, this next fiscal is bound to witness less revenue collection from excise and mining because of change in mining policy and non-opening of liquor outlets across the state following Supreme Court directives to shift liquor shops from Highways," said the minister. In this scenario, the government seems to be skating on thin ice where expenditure is likely to be high in 2017-18 and collection is likely to be less. "If one takes a glance at last year's budget the fiscal deficit was around Rs 6000 crore and the then Akhilesh Yadav government had spent over Rs 10,000 in launching new schemes, which in fact is less than one-third of the amount government is likely to waive of as farm loan," he pointed out. "Yes, Government is alive to the crisis staring at our face. There is additional burden of Rs 67,000 cr which we need to manage from our own resources. Please count another Rs 1000 crore which we will give for preparation of Ardh Kumbh in Allahabad. It is a big challenge to manage our resources. I have my plan in place and will answer all the queries," the finance minister admitted. He said there are some commitments which need to be fulfilled. "We are clear about our responsibilities. Whatever payments need to be made would be made in due time. We will also clear farmers' cane dues and pay other dues," he said. UNI