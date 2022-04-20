UP Govt To Bring 1st Supplementary Budget On July 23

Lucknow: Yogi Adityanath government will bring the first supplementary budget for the current fiscal 2019-20 in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on July 23.

UP government on February 7 this year had presented the annual budget for 2019-20 of Rs 4.79 lakh crore, the biggest ever. The budget was, however, passed by the UP assembly without any debate.

The brief monsoon session of the UP assembly is beginning here from July 18. The session will have seven sittings as per the tentative agenda of the House released by the assembly Speaker H N Dikshit here on Friday.

On the first day of the session, first there will be no business due to obituary references. On July 19, the government is likely to table the bills replacing ordinances, which were promulgated by the state Governor as the state assembly was not in session. On Monday July 22, the House will transact legislative business. The government will table the first supplementary budget on July 23 and is likely to be passed by the House after debate. The last day of the session is July 26. The House may have more sittings as per the agenda adopted by the business advisory committee of the House. UNI