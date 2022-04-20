UP Govt To Ban Use Of Govt Stickers On Pvt Vehicles

Lucknow: After going full throttle on the VVIP culture, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has now decided to strictly implement the transport laws and it will ban writing or putting up stickers of " UP govt' on private vehicles owned by state officials and employees. Though there is rampant misuse of people writing ' Press' ,' Police',' Defence' and 'High Court' on their vehicles, the government has started the process with the proposal to ban writing ' UP govt' on 2-wheelers and 4-wheelers. However, government vehicles will be allowed to write ' UP govt' on vehicles. Official sources here today said that a proposal to ban the label of ' UP govt' on vehicles have been received and after deliberating on it, the orders would be issued accordingly. In UP, around 90 per cent of the vehicles have stickers reading 'Police', 'Press', ' UP govt ' among others. Officials claimed that most of the people use these stickers to avoid paying parking charges and stop traffic cops from issuing them challans and fines. The 2001 Indian Parliament attack was carried out by terrorists who had "Press" written on their vehicles. While it is illegal to write or paste anything on the registered number plate of a vehicle as per Sections 80 (a)/177, Section 50 and 55 of the Motor Vehicle Act, there is no bar on use of stickers on other parts of the vehicle except that the colour or design of the vehicle should not be changed. UNI