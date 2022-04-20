UP Govt To Appoint 58,000 Banking Correspondent Sakhi In All Villages

Lucknow: After announcing several steps to boost employment during the Corona pandemic and to cope with the surge of around 2 million migrant workers, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday announced to appoint 58,000 women Banking Correspondent Sakhi(BCS) , in every village to assist the people in the banking problems.

With this decision around 58,000 gram panchayat will have these Banking Correspondent Sakhi , all women who will assist the SHGs and other people in the village in their day to day banking issues.

The decision was taken in the Team 11 meeting of the CM here on Thursday.

Officials here said that at present there are 232 Banking Correspondent Sakhi in selected village.

These BCS will get Rs 4000 per month as honorarium for six months plus Rs 50,000 for purchasing the device. Later on after six months , these BCS will get commission for their work along with the honorarium. The scheme would be funded from the UP State Rural Ajivika Mission and it is estimated thstvRs 430 crore would be spent on this programme. UNI