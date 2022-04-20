UP Govt To Amend Civil Cases Process To Expedite Pending Cases

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to amend its rule for civil process to sort out the long pending civil cases, besides allowing private printers to get government printing orders.

The decisions were taken in the state Cabinet meeting, which was chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, here.

The government also approved loan worth Rs 3,000 crore bank loans for the civil works in the mega Poorwanchal expressway. While Punjab National bank has already given Rs 7,800 crore, the Bank of Baroda/Vijay Bank agreed to give Rs 2,000 crore and the Corporation bank Rs 1000 crore loans for the project.

Briefing media persons, state government spokesperson and ministers Sidharthnath Singh and Srikant Sharma said the government has now decided to amend section 102 and 115 of the Civil cases Act wherein 102 the bond/guarantee has been increased to Rs 50,000 from Rs 25,000 and in section 115 the bond/guarantee will be now of Rs 25 lakhs from the existing Rs 5 lakhs.

Similarly, under section 2, where the High court was authorised to hear the case but now it has been given the authority to the district court. Besides, now these cases can be heard in the court of district as well as additional district judges court. "Such amendment would expedite the pending cases at the high court as well as in the civil courts," the spokespersons said. The state cabinet also permitted the private printing press to get government works which was banned since 2002. "Now the private companies can get get orders of printing government works through e-tendering but preference would be given to the government press on price and quality," they said. However, the private printing press seeking government orders should possess ESI, PF and GSI for their empanelment. Besides, there would be three categories of these printing press -- Category A of turnover of over Rs 2 crore, category B of turnover of over Rs 1 crore and category C turnover of over Rs 50 lakh.

The BJP government has also decided to transfer funds directly to the beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojgna. The decision was taken as there were complaint about delay in reaching the amount to the beneficiaries. The government has also approved Rs 45.99 crore for construction of a conference hall, suites and museum of Allahabad High Court in Prayagraj besides another Rs 530 crores has been sanctioned by the cabinet for construction of a multi-level parking and lawyers chambers in Prayagraj too. UNI