UP govt takes action against police; Opposition blames state govt for Auriyya accident

Lucknow: A Day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the total ban on migrant workers travelling on trucks or going by foot, Auriyya accident which took lives of at least 24 migrants of Jharkhand, West Bengal and Bihar has created a political turmoil in the state.

Though the CM, who is irked with the state police, has ordered strict action against them, but it also shows that how the districts are helpless to control these migrant crisis crossing the state or coming to UP from other states.

On Friday, Mr Adityanath had ordered total ban on migrants travelling on foot or on any vehicles and had ordered that all districts should arrange buses for safe journey of the travelling migrants.

Officials said here on Saturday that two SHOs one of Auriyya and another of Etawah were suspended who were responsible for preventing these migrants travelling on trucks.

Besides, ADG and IG of Agra, along with SSPs of Agra and Mathura too were asked to explain as how these trucks carrying migrants workers passed their areas.

The CM said that already funds have been allotted for taking in rent 200 buses in every district to transport the migrants but the districts are not following the directions.

The CM has also asked the authorities to lodge FIRs against both the truck owners and seize their vehicles.

The state government has already announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the families of the 24 deceased and Rs 50,000 for the 35 injured.

However, the incident gave enough fuel to the opposition to attack the BJP government on the accident.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and BSP president Mayawati have condoled the death of migrant workers in the accident in Auriyya and demanding adequate compensation from the UP government.

The opposition also blamed that the state government failed to stop the migrants from travelling on the trucks and other vehicles which are dangerous to the migrants.

Mr Yadav, in his tweet, slammed the Adityanath-led government for laxity which led to the accident and demanded Rs 10 lakh compensation for the deceased families.

The SP president alleged that it was murder of the migrants by the state government by ignoring their plight. He said the party will provide Rs 1 lakh each to the family of the deceased.

Ms Mayawati too expressed her condolence over the accident and blamed the UP government for the accident.

The Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her brother Rahul Gandhi too slammed the UP government for its inability to stop migrants from travelling unsafe.

UNI