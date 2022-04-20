UP govt tables Rs 5 lakh cr budget; focuses on infrastructure, social security, youth development

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday tabled its fourth budget of Rs 5 lakh crore with focus on infrastructure, social security and youth development.

The budget, which was free from any new taxes, was of Rs 5,12,860.72 crore, with new schemes and projects accounting to Rs 10,967.87 crore.

State Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, tabling his maiden budget, here in the state Assembly on Tuesday claimed that under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath, the state was cruising ahead in the development and announced the commitment to take the state in $ one trillion economy by 2024 to contribute in the country's economy to make it a $ 5 trillion.

With the ruling BJP members thumping the desk on the announcement of the funds for new projects, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath too lauded the budget proposals.

According to the estimate, the total revenue collection of the state would be around Rs 5,00,558.53 crore , while the total expenditure would be around Rs 5,12,860.72 crore, with a deficit of Rs 12,302.19 crore.

Though the government claimed that after adjustment from consolidated funds and other deposits, the deposit the budget would be still in deficit of Rs 3,802.19 crore.

However, after adding the balance of Rs 22,322.87 crore of the previous 2019-20, the budget figures would be in profit of Rs 18,520.68 crore.

The government is expected to collect a revenue during 2020-21 from State GST, Service Tax and VAT of Rs 91,568 crore, excise duty of Rs 37,500 crore, stamp and registration Rs 23,197 crore and motor vehicle tax Rs 8650 crore.

In the expenditure side Rs 3,95,116.95 crores will be under revenue account and Rs 1,17,743.77 crore on capital account.

In the infrastructure sector, the government has allotted Rs 2000 crores for the upcoming international airport at Jewar and another Rs 2000 crore for the proposal 637 km long Ganga expressway from Meerut to Prayagraj. The BJP government has also sanctioned Rs 358 crore for the construction of Kanpur Metro and Rs 286 crores for Agra Metro rail, besides another Rs 200 crore has been earmarked for the Varanasi and Gorakhpur metro rail projects. Rs 500 crores have been given for Ayodhya Airport and Rs 92.50 crore under Regional connectivity scheme.

Rs 900 crore has been earmarked for Regional Rapid Transit system from Delhi to Meerut.

The government has given Rs 200 crore each for the Ballia link expressway and Gorakhpur link expressway while a national prerna sthal would be constructed in Lucknow with a cost of Rs 50 crore.

