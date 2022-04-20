UP Govt Tables Rs 11,388 Cr First Supplementary Budget In Assembly

Lucknow: The Yogi Aditynath government in Uttar Pradesh on Monday tabled its first supplementary budget to the tune of Rs 11,388.17 crores with focusing its agenda in the priority sector of infrastructure like road, power, health, panchayatiraj and people oriented schemes.

The supplementary budget of Rs 11,388.17 crores would be additional to over Rs 362649.48 crores of the total budget approved by the state legislature in May last after the BJP government came to power in the state on March 19.

State finance minister Rajesh Agarwal tabled the supplementary budget in the state assembly after the question hour in the presence of chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

According to the new schemes of the government, Deena Dayala Upadhaya Khadi Marketing Development Assistance scheme has been launched with a symbolic budgetary grant of Rs 1000. Powever a big portion of the budget has been earmarked for construction of toilets in the state to under the Centre's swacchata Mission. A total of around Rs 1700 crores have been sanctioned for the new toilets.

The government has sanctioned Rs 380 crores for the Poorwanchal expressway while another good amount of Rs 1500 crores has been earmarked for Prime Minister Awas( rural). Surprisingly, the budget has sanctioned Rs 39.48 lakhs for a portrait of chief minister Yogi Adityanath in the photo Gallery of the Vidhan Sabha while Rs 7.30 lakhs have been given for setting up a portrait of assembly speaker Hridya Narain Dikshit in the Central hall of the Vidhan Bhawan. For providing free sweaters to school children studying between standard one to eight in government schools, the government has approved Rs 390 crores with a total sanction of Rs 415.84 crores for the primary education department which also includes a big amount for upgrading the infrastructure. To promote solar power, the government has sanctioned Rs 100 crores to promote the solar policy while Rs 58 lakhs have been given to set up solar panels on the rooftops of government buildings. The government has also sanctioned Rs 150 crores to provide electricity subsidy for the power-loom weavers.

The supplementary budget provides Rs 11.37 crores to set up CM Helpline and changing of computers in the CM office with a budget of Rs 45 lakhs. Besides The Vidhan Sabha has been given Rs 4.99 crores for live telecast of the house proceedings by Doordarshan and Rs 3.44 crores for setting up ultra modern surveillance cameras in the Vidhan sabha. UNI