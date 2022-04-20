UP Govt Spreading Hatred In Name Of Development: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav today accused the government in Uttar Pradesh of spreading hatred in the name of development, saying there was no one better than the BJP in creating a "vertical divide".

The former UP chief minister also alleged that the projects of the earlier Samajwadi Party government were being inaugurated by the Yogi Adityanath government.

"BJP people are very wise in instigating problems, spreading hatred, and there is no one better than them in creating a vertical divide, be it in a family or political party... you can see Gujarat, Bengal or Uttar Pradesh," Yadav said at a newspaper event here.

"Who is better than them in creating a divide in the name of Hindu-Muslim or castes... People charge us for being casteist but don't call them casteists," he said.

Yadav also claimed that he had never asked for votes on the basis of caste and religion.

The former chief minister also asked, "Was the UP government made for spreading hatred in the name of development.

"It is only the development of hatred," he alleged.

On the rift within the Samajwadi Party, Yadav said that with his party losing power, the problems in his family have also come to an end.

"There can be no tiff now as there is no power...when there is no power there is no tiff," Yadav said.

Taking a dig at the BJP government in UP, the former chief minister said that during his tenure, he had never inaugurated projects which had been inaugurated previously. "The works done by the Samajwadi Party government are being inaugurated by this government.

"If they have done anything on their own for the state, they should tell people," he said.

The Samajwadi Party president, who had struck an electoral alliance with the Congress before the UP Assembly polls, also stated that his "friendship with Rahul Gandhi will continue".

"I am not the one who changes friends and this fact should be clear. On the political front, we were friends and will remain as such...the alliance as it is today, will continue," he stressed.

Asked about Congress not asking him to campaign in Gujarat, he said, "It does not matter...Who will stop me from going there for candidates of my party in fray." On his equation with Patidar leader of Gujarat, Hardik Patel, Yadav said that though he has not been introduced to him yet but can be friends with him whenever he wants to.

Yadav refused to comment on any possibility of a tie-up with the BSP.

Referring to demonetisation, Yadav said that though former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who is an economist, and all other economists say that it has harmed the economy, it is sometimes difficult for people to accept the truth and they ignore many things due to caste and religious considerations.

Making a reference to the amendments in the GST, he said more such steps will be undertaken as the elections draw closer.

The former UP chief minister said that those who used to talk about digital India are today talking about 'gobar' (cow dung) and cow.

He stressed that Ram and Krishna are Gods of all and no one can decide who has to be worshipped by whom.

On the works done during his government especially his pet project of Agra-Lucknow Expressway, Yadav said, "I still maintain that those who have travelled on it will say that this is how the roads in the country should be made." "The Prime Minister and UP Chief Minister can make roads better than the expressway, but they do not have the intention to do so..officials tell them that there are shortcomings in the River Front and other such projects. And the same officials come to me and say that CM does not know anything," he said.

Taking a dig at the media, he said that during the recent landing of IAF aircraft on the expressway, no one mentioned that it was made during the regime of Akhilesh Yadav.

In a jibe over incidents of violence, he said that giving such a good infrastructure was not taken as an act of patriotism, but beating or killing others is taken as one.

Yadav also said that fingers were being raised over some of the police encounters in the state recently and that CBI probe has been demanded.