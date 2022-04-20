UP Govt Slams Akhilesh Yadav For Insulting Doctor

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government has slammed former state chief minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav for insulting a government doctor in Kannauj Medical college.

Mr Yadav, who was in Kannauj on Monday to meet the bus accident victims, had reportedly asked a doctor to leave the room and terming him an agent of RSS and BJP.

State deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma termed the incident 'insulting' for a doctor who serves the people.

"The act of the former CM shows his upbringing and his frustration, " he told reporters here on Tuesday.

State health minister Jai Pratap Singh also slammed the SP president for his outburst against a government servant.

"SP president's mind has gone out of control and now just removing his frustration by insulting a doctor," he said.

Mr Yadav had insulted a senior doctor of Kannauj Medical college Dr D S Mishra when he tried to explain to the former CM about how the state government had giving orders to treat the injured. UNI