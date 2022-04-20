UP Govt Signs MoU With NHAI For FASTag

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday signed an MoU with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for toll collection through FASTag, joining the campaign to make toll collection digital across the country.

CEO UPEIDA and Additional Chief Secretary, Uttar Pradesh Awanish Kumar Awasthi signed the MoU in New Delhi, in presence of Road Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Gen V K Singh, Secretary MoRTH Sanjeev Ranjan and Chairman NHAI N N Sinha. Though, UPEIDA has already made the toll collection digital at Agra-Lucknow Expressway, but with this MoU it will now use NHAI's FASTag for the transactions from December 1, 2019. Vehicles using Agra-Lucknow Expressway will not have to stop at the toll plaza for toll collection.

FASTag will be used on upcoming expressways such as Purvanchal, Bundelkhand and Gorakhpur-Azamgarh Link Way in Uttar Pradesh.

Mr Gadkari, while launching the campaign, requested the state governments to implement this campaign in their respective states, to make the traffic smooth, safe and cheap.

FASTag has also been linked with GST and people can transfer money directly from their bank account, in this wallet, he added.

Finance Advisor of UPEIDA KK Gupta said that UP has already digitalised the toll collection on Agra-Lucknow Expressway. Because of digital toll collection by FASTag, vehicles will not unnecessarily have to stop at toll plazas, which will help them reach their destination in a short time, he added. UNI



