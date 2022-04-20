UP Govt Should Provide Transport Facility To Health, Cleanliness Workers: Ajay Kumar Lallu

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Congress unit president Ajay Kumar Lallu on Monday demanded transport facilities to health and cleanliness workers as part of precautions from the Novel Coronavirus.

Mr Lallu claimed that the cost of Coronavirus test in a private lab is over Rs 5, 000 so the state should immediately establish free of cost testing centers in private hospitals. The black-marketing of masks, sanitizers, vegetables and other food items should also be stopped.

He said that to check the spread of Coronavirus in villages, the facilities of check-ups in Primary Health Centers (PHC) and Community Health Centers (CHC), formation of isolation wards and adequate arrangements for treatment should immediately be ensured by the government.

The state Congress president said that the protectors of humanity--health, cleanliness workers, policemen and media personnel should be provided with personal protection equipments-N 95 masks, gloves, face shield, goggles, hand covers, rubber boots, disposable gowns so that they can protect themselves from the Coronavirus.

He said that it has been learnt that the state office-bearer of Nurses' Association Union of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia hospital has alleged that the government is not providing the nurses with the Personal Protection Equipment (PPE). They are working with plain masks which can be dangerous for them. The government should immediately provide all the health workers, nurses with PPE.

As there is a lockdown in various districts including the state capital, the government should ensure financial aid to daily wage workers, vendors and labourers. Apart from this, small medium traders should also be given relaxation in tax while extending the GST submission deadline.

In view of the Coronavirus, the middle-class and salaried employees are facing many problems, hence, these people should be given exemption from monthly EMIs.

Mr Lallu said that they are proud of the doctors, nurses and supporting staff who, while risking their lives, are in the front line of the fight against the Coronavirus and they should be given special financial benefits. UNI



