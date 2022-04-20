UP Govt Shifts 25 IAS Officers, New APC Appointed

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath Government in Uttar Pradesh today made a major reshuffle in the bureaucracy by shifting 25 senior IAS officers, changing the Agriculture Production Commission (APC) and appointing City Commissioners of two new Nagar Nigams -- Ayodhya-Faizabad and Mathura-Vrindavan. Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) holding the charge of mining and geology department Raj Pratap Singh has been made the new APC with additional charge of mining and geology along with the Primary Education Department. Mr Singh will replace the present APC Chandra Prakash, who has been made Commissioner Social welfare. APC is termed as the second senior officer in the state after Chief Secretary. A week back, Uttar Pradesh got its new chief secretary Rajiv Kumar, who replaced Rahul Bhatnagar. According to official sources here, Special Secretary(SS) Commercial Taxes Raj Lingam has been made the city Commissioner of Nagar Nigam Ayodhya-Faizabad while CDO Moradabad Ujjawal Kumar will be the first city Commissioner of Nagar Nigam Mathura- Vrindavan. ACS Health Education, Anita Bhatnagar Jain has been relieved of the AYUSH Department; Divisional Commission, Azamgarh, Sudhir Kumar Dikshit has been made Secretary AYUSH; Commissioner, Transport and MD UPSRTC K Ravindra Naik will be the new divisional commissioner of Azamgarh. Mr S Guru Prasad, who was in waiting, has been made Commissioner, Ttransport and MD UPSRTC while ASC, Rural Development, NS Ravi has been shunted as Member, Revenue board while Anurag Srivastava, who was has been in waiting, is made Principal Secretary, Rural Development. Principal Secretary, Urban Development has been made Principal Secretary, Secondary Education and Homeguards, while ACS Secondary and Higher Education shifted to the Urban Development department. Mr Mukul Singhal, Principal Secretary, Silk, Handloom and Housing gets the additional charge of Higher Education department. ACS, Forest and Environment, Sanjeev Saran has been shifted to Planning and Programme Implementation department with additional charge of IT and Electronics while Principal Secretary, Women Welfare, Renuka Kumar given additional charge of Forest and Environment. Special Secretary in the CM Secretariat Rigzin Samphel has been relieved from additional charge of additional chief director World Bank projects and executive director SIFSA. Akhand Pratap Singh, Special secretary, Tourism has been given additional charge of additional chief director World Bank projects while Additional Commissioner, MGNREGA, Pawan Kumar has been made Special Secretary in APC department. Special Secretary, Rural Development Govind Raj NS has been relieved from additional charge of Director Social Audit but given additional charge of additional commissioner MGNREGA while CDO Unnao Sanjeev Singh and CDO T K Sibu will swap their posts. Secretary, Child Development and Nutrient, Anita C Meshram will get additional charge of Director State Nutrient mission while Additional director, UP Administration and Management Academy Jagdish will be secretary UP Public Service Commission. Special Secretary APC Ashok Chandra will be Special Secretary, Food and Supply while Special Secretary Backward welfare Raj Shekhar would be special secretary in the PWD . UNI