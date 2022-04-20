UP Govt Shifts 20 IAS Officers

Lucknow: In the first major administrative reshuffle after taking oath of office on March 19, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath transferred 20 IAS officers today. All the senior IAS officers considered close to the previous Akhilesh Yadav regime have been removed and kept in waiting for posting. Official sources here said Avneesh Kumar Awasthi on his return from deputation to the Centre and was widely believed would take over as the Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, has been posted as Principal Secretary Information, Endowment department, Director General, Tourism and Chief Executive Officer of UP Expressway Development Authority. Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan, Commissioner, Excise, will be the Secretary to the Chief Minister. He will also hold the charge of Estate department, Civil Aviation, and Director, Cultural Affairs along with the charge of Commissioner, Excise. The officers close to the previous Samajwadi Party regime and kept in waiting are Ms Anita Singh who was Principal Secretary to the former chief minister and also Principal Secretary of Estate Department and Excise department. Navneet Kumar Sehgal, Principal Secretary, Information; Vijay Kumar Yadav, Vice-Chairman of Ghaziabad Development Authority and Dr Hariom, Secretary and Director, Cultural Affairs have also been kept in waiting. Rama Raman, the controversial IAS officer who was Principal Secretary, Infrastructure and Chairman of NOIDA and Greater NOIDA has been kept in waiting. Alok Sinha, Divisional Commissioner of Meerut division, has been posted as Principal Secretary, Infrastructure and Industrial Development and Chairman of NOIDA and Greater NOIDA. Dr Gurudeep Singh, Additional Chief Secretary of Geology and Mining department has been kept in waiting and Raj Pratap Singh, Member Board of Revenue, Lucknow has been posted in his place. Raj Pratap Singh will continue to hold the charge of Member Board of Revenue. Dimple Verma, Principal Secretary, Integrated Child Development Scheme has been removed and kept in waiting. Mr Anit C Meshram, waiting for posting, will take place of Ms Dimple Verma. Mr Mukesh Kumar Meshram, Commissioner, Commercial Tax department has been divested of the additional charge of Secretary Technical Education. Bhuvnesh Kumar, Secretary, Vocational Education and Skill Development Mission has been relieved from the additional charge of the Divisional Commissioner of Lucknow division. Amit Kumar Ghosh, Commissioner and Director of Industries and MD of UP State Industrial Development Corporation have been removed from both the posts and have been kept in waiting. Deepak Agarwal, Chief Executive Officer of NOIDA and Greater NOIDA has been kept in waiting. Amit Mohan Prasad, Investment Commissioner, Delhi has been given the additional charge of CEO of NOIDA and Greater NOIDA. Two officers close to previous regime Amod Kumar who was secretary in the CM secretariat in previous regime and Pandhari Yadav, Secretary, Housing, both have been posted as Member (Judicial) in board of Revenue, Allahabad. UNI