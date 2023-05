UP Govt Shifts 19 IAS Officers

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government transferred 19 Indian Administrative Services(IAS) officers on Sunday.

According to official sources, Kajal, who was on waiting, has been made Director Local Bodies, MD DESCO Prakash Chandra Srivastava has been made Special Secretary(SS) Home department while CDO Sonebhadra Sunil Kumar Verma has been made Controller Weights.

Shruti Singh, SS Agriculture has been made MD UP Medical Supply Corporation, Raghvendra Pratap Pandey, who was on waiting, has been made SS Home, CDO Pratapgarh Rajkamal Yadav has been made SS secretariats administration, additional commissioner Aligarh Krishna Kumar has been made Additional CEO Greater Noida Authority and SS Tourism C Indumati has been made additional Cane Commissioner.

DM Ferozabad Neha Sharma has been given additional charge of municipal commissioner of Ferozabad, MD UP Small Industry Corporation Kedarnath Singh has been made SS tourism, SS Program Implementation Anil Kumar Mishra has been made Director state Nutrient Mission, additional Labour Commissioner Srish Chandra Verma has been made Additional CEO,UPIEDA while DM Aligarh Chandra Bhushan Singh has been given additional charge of Vice-Chairman Aligarh development authority.

VC Aligarh development authority Bhavana Srivastava has been made MD, UP Small Industry Corporation, SS Medical Education Shamim Ahmed Khan has been made Additional Commissioner Aligarh replacing Faisal Aftab, who has been made Additional Labour Commissioner, Kanpur.

Gyaneshwar Tripathi, who was on waiting, has been made SS medical education, controller weights Ram Manohar Mishra has been made SS micro, small, medium undertaking and export promotion and municipal commissioner Moradabad Avnish Kumar Sharma has been made SS labour. Meanwhile the state government has also transferred 13 senior Provencial Civil Services(PCS) officials and two additional commissioner rank fficers. UNI