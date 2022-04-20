UP Govt Shifts 16 IAS And IPS Officers: DM, SP Of Basti Shunted Out After Violence During Idol Immersion

Lucknow:Uttar Pradesh government has transferred 16 senior officers in the state including 13 IAS and 3 IPS officers with removing both the District Magistrate(DM) and Superintendent of Police(SP) of Basti district over violence during idol immersion and killing of a student leader recently.

The transfers of IAS officers including posting of new DMs in 5 important districts of the state. Besides the governemnt has also shifted four senior Provencial Civil Services(PCS) officers too. According to official sources here on Saturday, the transfers were made after midnight on Friday,

as DM Mala Srivastava and SP Pankaj Kumar of Basti have been shunted out and now MD Pachimanchal Power Distribution Corportion Ashutosh Niranjan will be the new DM of Basti and SP Hamirpur Hemraj Meena will be the new SP of Basti. While Mala Srivastava has been made the special secretary IT and Electronics, Panjak Kumar has been attached to the DGP office.

The other transfers were SP Ghaziabad (City) Shlok Kumar has been made SP Hamirpur, DM Jaunpur Arvind Mallapa Bangari has been made MD Pachimanchal Power Distribution Corporation, DM Baduan Dinesh Kumar Singh has been made DM Janpur, Special Secretary IT and Electronics Kumar Prashant has been made DM of Badaun, MD Poorwanchal Power distribution corporation Govind Raju N S has been made project director Greater Sharda Sahayak project,

DM Ghazipur K Balaji has been made MD Poorwanchal Power distribution corporation, DM Shravasti Om Prakash Arya has been made DM Ghazipur, Additional commercial taxes commissioner Yashu Rustagi has been made DM Shravasti and Project Director Greater Sharda Sahayak project Surya Mani Lalchand has been made additional commercial taxes commissioner. UNI