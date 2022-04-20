UP govt sets up control room in Delhi

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has set up a control room at the UP Bhawan in Delhi for the residents of the state.

Resident Commissioner Prabhat Sarangi said in a statement that any resident of the state living in the national capital who is facing problems due to lockdown, can contact the control room which will remain functional round-the-clock.

The official said that affected persons can contact the control room on 011-26110151 - 26110155 and also on WhatsApp no 9313434088.

There are thousands of migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh who are working in Delhi and have been virtually stranded after the lockdown.--IANS