UP Govt Seeks To Trace Returnees From Covid-19-Hit Places

Lucknow With the help of village heads, the Yogi Adityanath government in UP is tracking people who must have slipped back into the state from coronavirus-affected areas, like Dubai, Maharashtra, Delhi and Kerala. They could be potential coronavirus carriers, said anofficial.

The Chief Minister''s Office is getting in touch with the village heads to collect information on anyone who might have come from outside the state in the past two weeks. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avanish Awasthi told reporters, here on Thursday, over 10,000 village heads had been contacted through the Chief Minister Helpline 1076 to garner information regarding people who must have arrived from outside the state in the past two weeks. The helpline 1076 is available to any UP resident who might want to file a health-related complaint.

Awasthi said all MLAs, MLCs, Ministers would give money from their funds for the medical facilities in the state.

The Chief Minister has instructed formation of district control room in each district as well as carrying out a cleanliness drive in the state during the lockdown.

Meanwhile, Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said 38 coronavirus cases had been reported in UP.

The returnees from other states have been advised to stay at home for 15 days. If a person shows any symptom of Covid-19 during the home isolation, he/she can call the helpline number 18001805145, issued by the Department of Health. Giving details of medical facilities, he said Over 6,000 isolation beds had been set up and emergency health services were operational in the state. A three-tier arrangement is being made for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. The community health centres are being turned into Covid-19 hospitals in districts. The district hospitals are being converted into level-2 hospitals. Specialised hospitals, maintained by medical education institutions are being included for the third level. --IANS



