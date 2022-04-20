UP Govt Seeks Rs 3003 Cr Package From Centre For Battling Corona

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday announced heavy financial austerity measures to meet the economic slowdown due to the Corona pandemic in the state and also sought Rs 3003 crores from the Centre to meet the expenses arising due to migrant crisis amid Covid-19 lockdown.

While the announcement in curtailment of government expenses was made by the state finance department after consultation with Chief Minister Office, the demand of the central package was sent to the Union government after a nod from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Both the issues were disclosed on late Monday night. Official sources here on Tuesday said that the government will not start any new project or scheme but will continue the old one while no new posts would be created in the government offices. "Unnecessary posts would be merged with other departments in view of the technical upgradation while no support staff would be allowed to the OSDs, Chairman and members of the corporations. Besides outsourcing would be promoted in order to cope with the shortage of the staff in any case," the order says. UNI