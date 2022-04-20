UP Govt Schools To Have New Attractive Uniforms From July

Lucknow: Saying goodbye to the traditional khaki uniform, the Uttar Pradesh Government school students will now be seen in a new attractive uniform from July. The new uniform of pink and white check shirt with brown collar and brown trousers for boys and pink and white check shirt and brown skirt for younger girls has been approved by the Education Department. Junior girls studying in class 6 to 8 will don red kurta with brown Salwar and brown Dupatta. Incidentally, the colour of new uniform of Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) is also brown trousers paired with white shirt. The new uniform was unveiled here yesterday by State's Primary Education Minister (Independent Charge) Anupama Jaiswal. She said the new uniform will give a smarter look to the students. The brighter uniform to be introduced from July will replace the khaki dress which was being worn by students for past five years, officials claimed here today. There are 1.78-crore children studying in 1.68-lakh Government schools in UP. These include 1.14-lakh primary schools (from class 1-5) and 54,000 upper primary schools (from class 6-8). The UP Government provides free uniform to the students. The change in uniform comes after UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a meeting with education officials on April 3 expressed unhappiness over the khaki dress and compared it with the uniform of the 'homeguards'. The bright colours, said officials, will boost the confidence of students and feel themselves at par with those studying in private or convent schools. "Samples of uniforms from as many as 16 States were brought, and most of them had a shade of brown. Even uniforms of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas and Kendriya Vidyalayas were sought. Three out of the lot were shortlisted,'' said a senior education official, adding the Chief Minister finalised the combination of a blend of pink and red and cocoa brown. In 2012, when the SP Government came to power, the khaki uniform was introduced replacing the traditional navy blue shorts/trousers for boys and skirts/salwars paired with sky blue shirt/tunics for girls. The ruling BJP Government felt the khaki uniform was synonymous with the poor state of affairs in the Government schools over the years. Though the attire was revamped, officials are concerned over the cost of the uniform. According to an officer, each student is given two sets of uniform, with one amounting to Rs 200. This way, the Government spends Rs 400 on uniform per child. "With the money allocated for just one set of uniform, how can quality be maintained,'' asked an official. UNI