UP Govt Says Will Give Views On Triple Talaq In SC; AIMPLB Questions UP Govt Intervention

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government would give its view on the controversial triple talaq case which would be heard by the Supreme Court from May 11. A five-judge bench of the apex court is slated to start hearing in the triple talaq case from Thursday. UP Law Minister Brajesh Pathak today said the state government is prepared to give its views on the vexed issue during the hearing. "The government is concerned over this social evil and the harassment of the women. We are prepared for the hearing in the case," he said. However, All India Muslim Personal Law Board(AIMPLB) member and a senior lawyer Zafarayeb Jilani questioned the UP government about its decision to give its view on the case. "How could UP government intervene into the matter when they are not the party in the case," he further questioned and said the SC had clearly stated that no other can intervene into the matter if they are not the party to it. Along with the Central government, AIMPLB, Jamait-e-Ulema and All India Muslim Women Personal Law Board are the parties in the case. The UP government was taking up the triple talaq issue seriously and even state women welfare minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi held couple of meetings with the women affected with the talaq. The state government has also proposed pension for the women of triple talaq and was preparing a detailed report on the matter. UNI