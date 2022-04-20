UP Govt Revokes Order Allowing 12-Hr Shifts In Factories

Lucknow: After facing criticism from opposition and trade unions, Uttar Pradesh government has withdrawn its decision on amending the labour law allowing 12 -hour shifts to labourers in factories.

The decision to withdraw the controversial order, passed a week ago, was conveyed by the government in the Allahabad High Court on Friday.

The court is slated to hear the case on May 18.

Now the labourer in UP factories will have to work only for eight hours.

State Principal Secretary, Labour, Suresh Chandra informed the High Court about the decision of the UP government. He said that the labour department's notification of May 8 was rectified and a fresh notification was issued on May 15.

The controversial notification had said that the young workers will be allowed to work 12 hours daily but maximum of 72 hours in a week. But now after its withdrawal, now a worker will work for eight hours per day and maximum of 48 hours in a week.

Earlier, opposition political parties and trade unions including RSS run Bharatiya Majdoor Sangh had opposed the UP government 's notification in which they had ordered 12 hour work for the labourers.

The state government had already given several relaxation to the industries in the labour laws in wake of the crisis in the manufacturing units due to lockdown. Notably, the Uttar Pradesh government on May 8 had suspended several stringent labour laws for next three years to ease out labour problems for the industry. It had passed an ordinance to suspend most of the labour laws in the state, in order to attract new companies to invest in the state amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

A total of 38 labour laws have been suspended and only four laws that will continue to be applicable will be Section 5 of the Payment of Wages Act, 1936, Workmen Compensation Act, 1932, Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976, and the Building and Other Construction Workers Act, 1996. UNI