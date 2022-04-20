UP Govt Restricts Passengers Travelling In Vehicles

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered strict enforcement on the vehicles ferrying passengers during lock down.

CM said any vehicles carrying passengers should be seized immediately and police should be more strict on the highways and inter state and inter district borders. A vehicle which is permitted to ply will only have a driver and a cleaner, but others in the vehicle should be sent to quarantine and the vehicles should be seized immediately. This order was given by the CM during his routine Team 11 meeting here on Thursday with directing the officials to provide better facilities for the doctors, paramedics and even common people kept on quarantine in different places in the state.

State Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Kumar Awasthi told in a press conference here that the CM was very annoyed on the report of people trying to cross the borders by hiding in the vehicles.

"The CM said that the district officials including the DM and CMO should regularly check the facilities at all the quarantine centres and make available good facilities including food and hygiene.Pool tests should be done at the shelter homes. Covid Care Fund should be used for stregthening the medical facilities at the Covid hospitals and providing PPE kits and other protective gears for the doctors and paramedics while more doctors should be engaged to help out the patients through telemedicine system," Mr Awasthi said.

He said that the CM has asked the food supply department to provide food grains to new ration card holders from next month when the Antodaya card holders will get 35 kgs of food grains and other will get 5 kg per unit. In April, 88 per cent of the 3.56 ration card holders have been given over 6.55 lakh metric tonne of food grains in the second phase.

He said the wheat purchase was underway in a big note with 4000 centres working besides 53,000 fertilisers , 37,000 pesticides and 35,000 seed outlets are working for Zayad crop and Mentha sowing .

Mr Awasthi claiming that the construction works have started in a big way. Works at three expressways-- Poorwanchal, Bundelkhand and Gorakhpur link have picked up and in the Poorwanchal expressway along with 4835 labourers 2122 machines are being used. "PWD has started 161 projects worth over Rs 2858 crores, Irrigation dept 49 projects and Panchayatiraj has undertaken 43,393 projects in rural area covering 15,120 panchayats in which over 3.36 lakh rural workers including MGNREGA workers are being engaged," he added. UNI