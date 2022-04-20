UP Govt Remembers Farmers Only In Ads: Priyanka

Congress general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government remembers the farmers only in advertisements.

Ms Vadra while taking to Twitter on the farmers' issue said, "The UP government has found new ways to harass the farmers. They have been cheated in the name of loan waiver. Also, farmers were put behind bars in the name of electricity bill.'

'No compensation is being given for their produce which has been damaged in floods and rains,' she claimed.

Her outburst against the Yogi Adityanath government came over a media report that in separate incidents, two farmers from Mahoba and Hamirpur allegedly committed suicide over debt issues.