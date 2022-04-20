UP Govt Releases Rs 200 Cr For Payment Of Cane Dues Of 20 Cooperative Sugar Mills

Lucknow: On the initiative of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government has released an amount of Rs 200 crore for the outstanding cane price payment of 20 cooperative sugar mills of the state of previous crushing season of 2018-19.

With this amount, the Sugar mills of the cooperative sector will pay the outstanding cane price payment of the crushing season 2018-19 to cane farmers.

Commissioner, Cane and Sugar, Sanjay R Bhoosreddy in a statement here on Wednesday said that the cane price payment of the farmers is the priority of the state government. Giving the information, he said that, of the 24 sugar mills of the cooperative sector, 4 co-operative sugar mills Morna, Puwayan, Snehroad and Sathion have already paid the cane price payment for the crushing season 2018-19, and for rest 20 cooperative sugar mills, an amount of Rs 200 crore has been released by the state government for clearing outstanding cane price payment. This released amount will be transferred to the farmers account within two days. With this decision of the state government, there is a wave of happiness among the sugarcane farmers, he added. UNI