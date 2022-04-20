UP Govt Recruited 5,300 Doctors In Past 9 Months: Health Minister

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government on Monday admitted in the state assembly that there was a shortage of doctors in the government-run hospitals despite 5,300 allopathy and 2,800 ayush doctors being recruited in the past nine month.

"There was a shortage of around 7,500 doctors when BJP came to power in March, 2017, but within nine month time we have recruited 5,300 doctors," informed UP Health Minister Siddharth Nath Singh in the state assembly during the question hour. He said another 1,816 doctors would join very soon.

The minister also admitted that of the total post of 7,300 specialist doctors in the state, only 2,970 are presently working. He also said that doctors are being recruited through bidding process by the government now.

In another question, the Minister said that 11 FIRs have been registered by the police during the BJP regime on violence in any hospital or nursing home. To a question raised by Congress legislature party leader Ajay Kumar Lalu about the defunct Trauma centres, the minister replied out of the 43 Trauma Centres, 25 are working while rest would be made functional soon. The UP health minister also informed the assembly that all community heath centres in the state would be equipped with x-ray machines for which tenders have been floated. "We also going for Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) for all the equipment in the health department for its smooth functioning," he added. UNI