UP Govt Ready To Bring 7 Lakh Migrant Workers From Other States: Yogi

Lucknow: With aiming to bring back around 7 lakh migrant workers from other state in coming days, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday asked the state governments to send the list of State workers who want to return back.

"After getting the list of the workers, state will making arrangements to bring them back , " the CM said to his Team 11 members here.

He said government was ready and had made arrangements to bring 7 lakh migrant workers from other states. He said that the government was committed to bring all the migrant workers back to their native districts if they want so besides providing them job and livelihood. He said that the state has already made arrangements for 12 lakh beds at the quarantine centres in the state for the migrant workers.

The CM was informed that around 40,000 migrant labourers have already reached the state through 37 special trains so far. Similarly around 20 special trains are expected to reach UP on Thursday while around 30 are expected on Friday. Each special trains are bringing around 1200 migrant workers by maintaining social distancing and following strict security measures.

On Thursday, UP will exchange around 10,000 workers with Rajasthan through buses. Last week ,over 30,000 workers were brought from Haryana, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh through buses.

In the last week of March , around 4.5 lakh migrant workers and their families were taken to their native places from UP-Delhi border. Besides around 2 lakh workers were already in the state , who came to the state during Holi festival and could not return back. The state government has pressed into service over 10,000 buses to ferry the migrant workers from different railway stations upto their native districts.

Over 50,000 medical teams are also working to examine the migrant workers . The normal workers are sent to home quarantine for 14 days while anyone ill was immediately sent to the hospital. The CM assured after completing the 14 days quarantine, the migrant workers would be provided jobs as per their skill. He has also asked the districts to provide adequate and quality foodgrains to the migrant workers during home quarantine besides make good arrangements at the quarantine centres and community kitchens. UNI