UP Govt Rationalises VAT On Piped Natural Gas; Districts To Have Common Facility Centres For ODOP

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government has rationalised the Value Added Tax(VAT) on piped natural gas by waiving off 5 per cent additional tax imposed on it.

Desides, it also decided the colour for commercial vehicles, including taxis, and approved a proposal of setting up common facility centers in all the districts under the One District, One Product(ODOP) scheme.

The decisions were taken in a Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, here on Tuesday.

State government spokesperson and power minister Srikant Sharma, while briefing the media, said the government has waived the 5 per cent additional VAT levied on piped natural gas and which is supplied to the urea manufacturing factories. Earlier, there was different rate of VAT with piped gas at 26 per cent, including five per cent additional charge. But now the VAT has been rationalised to 14.5 per cent which will have a revenue loss of around Rs 1,000 crore.

Due to the lowering of the VAT, now the urea bags would be cheaper for the farmers by around Rs 35 per bag.

In another decision, the state government has amended the Vehicle Act provision by making it mandatory for bike taxis, auto taxis and other taxis run by Uber or Ola to write 'taxi' on their vehicles. The government has also fixed colour for the CNG vehicles which would be green and the electric vehicle white.

The government has also approved an MoU signed by the state government and the ministry of agriculture, forestry and fisheries, Government of Japan to set up Food Value chains in the state.

The MoU was signed during the Krishi Kumbh last week in which UP government will provide all facilities to the Japanese entrepreneurs to set up their units in the state. The MoU will bring investments from Japan to UP, though specific agreement for setting up the units would be done later, the Minister claimed.

Mr Sharma said that the government has also decided to set up ODOP common facility centres in all the districts where test lab, research lab, raw material bank, development lab for the concerned product along with other facilities can be set up. There are ten things which could be set up at the centre and the user will have to pay for using it.

These facility centres would be set up at a cost of Rs 15 crore in which 90 per cent would be granted by the state government.

However, the district level committee chaired by the district magistrate would set up a Special Purpose Vehicle(SPV) which will pay the remaining 10 per cent of the cost and decide on the rate of the user charges.

He said that these common facility centres would become functional by April-May 2019.

In another significant decision, the Adityanath government has approved a proposal to provide 2 kilograms of sugar per person at the rate of Rs 17 per kilogram to the kalpawasis and other pilgrims staying in the Prayagraj Kumbh mela. Around 2 million pilgrims would be staying on the banks of the Sangam for 45 days starting January 15. The government will spend around Rs 11.11 crore for purchasing 31.74 tonnes of sugar for this purpose.

However, the akharas, maths and other religious organisations serving the pilgrims would be not bound by any quota and they can avail as per their demand.

The government, in order to make the purchase of text books provided free to the students of standard 1 to 8 in the government schools more competitive, has eased the condition for joining the tenders for the academic session 2019-20.

Earlier, only water mark paper could be used for the text book but now all types of papers can be used for books. The paper industry which produced 100 tonne of papers every day was eligible for the tender earlier but now it has been reduced to 50 tonne per day. Similarly, the earnest money by the company for competing in the tender has been reduced to one per cent from 2 per cent of the total procurement.

The Minister said that the new amended rules would lower the cost of the books and government would be giving the children the text books and other essentials like school bags, uniform on April 1.

The government has also approved funds for the construction of Korean princess, Queen Hu Memorial park in Ayodhya and the CM has been given all power for sanction of funds for the project. A committee has also been set up under the chairmanship of Faizabad district magistrate to monitor the project.

The government has also approved the amendment in the UP Sub-inspector and Inspector rule and now the training of the promoted police sub-inspectors and inspectors would be done before the promotion and not after the promotion. It has also given its nod for bringing an Ordinance to provide more administrative power to the Jal Nigam chairman by amendment in the UP Water Management and Sewage Act. UNI