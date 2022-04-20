UP Govt Rationalises Property Registration Fee, 28 New Varsities In Offing

Lucknow: To boost government revenue collection, the Uttar Pradesh government has change the rule of registration fee for property and land while decided to impose regulation fee on the mining products brought from other states.

The government also approved in principle, setting up of 28 Universities in the private sector, while giving it's nod for bid document for piped drinking water facilities in Bundelkhand and Vindya region. The government also made some amendment in the Web Media policy by decreasing the norms of hit for getting advertisement from government departments.

Now, the registration fee, which was earlier two per cent of the value of the property or land, has been reduced to one person, but the cap of Rs 20,000 has been removed, the state Cabinet here on Wednesday decided.

State government spokesperson and state Minister Sidharthanath Singh said that it would benefit the poor the most, while people purchasing expensive properties would now have to pay more. Earlier, as there was a cap of Rs 20,000, people used to purchase big properties, but paid the nominal fee. Now, they will have to pay one per cent of the total cost of the property or land.

The Minister said the state government is set to collect an additional revenue of Rs 1000 crore by this decision.

In another decision, the government decided to impose regulation fee on the mining products brought from the adjoining states. Mr Singh said the decision was taken to make a level-playing field as in adjoining states, there is still tender system, while UP has gone for online e-tendering, which is making the mining products more costly.

''The regulation fee would be imposed as per the requirement, deciding on the rate of the product coming from other states,'' he said, adding that it will also increase the state's revenue collection. The government has also brought an One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme for the defaulters of the Development Authority and Development Council, which will be known as OTS-2019. Under this scheme, the defaulter will only have to pay simple interest of their dues, while penalty has been waived off. The defaulter, who have to pay less than Rs 50 lakh, would get four months time to pay the dues, while defaulter above Rs 50 lakh will get seven months time.

There will be two per cent rebate on the total payment at one go, while within three months time, the defaulter will have to apply offline/online.

The government has also approved a proposal made by a committee headed by the Chief Secretary for setting up 28 Universities in the private sector, while a 445 DPR costing Rs 15,722.89 crore have been approved, along with bid document for setting up piped drinking water facilities in seven districts of Bundelkhand and two districts of Vindya region. In a major amendment, the government has lowered the criteria for getting advertisement for the web media from the government. Now against the norms of 2.5 lakh hits, now a web portal can get advertisement, if it gets 50,000 hits. But a third party tool like Google, would be required to certify the hits, the official said, adding that it will boost the web media coverage in the state.

The government also approved the final tender document for introducing POS system and Track& Trace at the liquor outlets in the state from April one, 2020. There are 64 bidders competing for this system in the state.

The government has also approved Rs 111 crore for setting up cyber crime police stations in 16 divisional headquarters. There are already two cyber police stations-- Lucknow and Noida, which has now turned into a police commissioner system.

Besides, a new Kamlanagar police station will come up in Agra North, for which 1000 meters of land of irrigation department would be given free of cost.

The government has also allotted 34.03 acrres of land at five villages in Chandauli district to set up the headquarters of the 11th battalion of the NDRF.

The government has also decreased the rate of commission from four to three per cent given to the Amin appointed on commission basis to collect the dues of the 50 cooperative banks running in the state. There are around 851 such commission based amin in which 341 are not working.

The government has also approved that the new jail premises in Bareilly will only house the convicted or those who can get imprisonment of more than seven years, along with one block for women. The old district jails would be for the prisoners, whose imprisonment period could be less than seven years. The government has also approved the change in the rules, for the professor and assistant professor, who are teaching in five newly set up medical colleges in the state, so that they can get their dues after retirement. The five medical colleges are in Ayodhya, Basti, Bahriad, Ferozabad and Shahjahanpur. UNI