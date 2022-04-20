UP Govt Puts Pressure On UPERC To Clear Proposal For Power Tariff Hike

Lucknow: With the appointment of chairman of Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regularity Commission Desh Deepak Verma as the new Secretary General, the Yogi Adityanath government has put pressure on the Commission to accept the new power tariff hike before the chairman puts down his papers. The appointment of the retired IAS office Desh Deepak Verma of UP cadre as the new secretary general of the Rajya Sabha was confirmed today but the officer was yet to resign. Mr Verma is slated to join the new post on September 1 and would be resigning as the chairperson of the UPERC by the end of this month even though his tenure expires on June 18, 2018. UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad president Awdhesh Verma today alleged that the Yogi government was putting pressure on Mr Verma to clear the tariff hike proposals before he resigns from the post of the chairman of the UPERC. The UP Power Corporation Ltd had submitted the proposal to the UPERC on August 8 for hefty hike in the power tariff with an average increase of 22.66 per cent in all categories. However, the hike in the rural consumers would be around 300 per cent while for the urban domestic it would be around 12 per cent. "The act of the government to put pressure on the UPERC is unethical and the chairman, who would be resigning soon, should not succumb to any pressure," Mr Verma said. UNI