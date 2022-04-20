UP Govt Providing More Than 1.5 Times MSP: Yogi

Gorakhpur: On farmers' income, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Sunday said that till three years ago, the farmers of the state used to get the price of their agricultural produce less than the Minimum Support Price, while his government provided 1.5 times MSP.

"In the year 2015-16, the minimum support price for paddy was Rs 1,400, but farmers could not get more than Rs 900-1000. This year the price is Rs 1,835, which is being sent directly to the farmers' account. Apart from this, the state government is giving an additional Rs 20 per quintal for filtering and transportation. Through the support price only, the state government is providing more than 1.5 times of the cost to the farmers, which is an attempt to bring a comprehensive change in their lives," said the CM.

The Chief Minister was addressing the felicitation function of the state level farmer producer organisations which was organised by NABARD at the Deeksha Bhawan of Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University on Sunday.

He said that FPOs and banking institutions can contribute significantly to increase the income of farmers and bring prosperity in their lives.

The Chief Minister said that today is the time of branding, "the more we can promote our brand, the more value it will get.Many farmer producer organisations (FPOs) are branding their product by doing better work, they are getting better benefits," he said. He said that there are total 823 development blocks in the state. By the end of this financial year, set up one FPO in every development block, which can be a role model for the farmers there," he said.

"The CM said that our efforts should also be that in the coming time, one FPO should be established in all the 60,000 gram panchayats of the state, this will help in increasing the income of farmers manifold. If the farmers are prosperous, the region and the country will prosper," he said.

The CM said that earlier purchases were made in the state through mediators. "Naturally, they were the ones who used to earn profits. Today we are purchasing 53 lakh metric tons of wheat and 50 lakh metric tons of paddy directly from farmers. We are declaring the support price for potato, and the support price for pulses and oilseeds while furthering its procurement," said the CM.

He said that those who have been dishonest and corrupt throughout their life, will see dishonesty and corruption everywhere.

The CM said that in May 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had mentioned in his first address that the income of farmers has to be doubled by 2022.

"In a country like India, farmers and agriculture complement each other. As long as we do not take this large population towards prosperity, there will not be prosperity in the country," he said. He said that many efforts have been started in this direction. Several schemes like Soil Health Card, Prime Minister Fasal Bima Yojana, Prime Minister Agricultural Irrigation Scheme and Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi have been implemented in the country. On the same lines, the state government has provided better facilities like loan waiver of farmers, advancing the policy of procurement and drip irrigation," he said. UNI