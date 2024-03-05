UP Govt Provides Potable Tap Water To 12.62 Crore Villagers

Lucknow: In a major achievement for the Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, potable tap water has reached over 12 crore 62 lakh (12,62,84,160) villagers of the state by Monday.

Besides, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, functional household tap connections have been provided to 2 crore 10 lakh (2,10,47,360) rural families by Monday under the Jal Jeevan Mission's Har Ghar Nal Yojana.

Furthermore, owing to the efforts of the Yogi government, clean water has also reached the traditionally water-scarce regions of Bundelkhand and Vindhya. In addition, along with ensuring every rural household's access to clean drinking water, the double-engine government is also providing employment opportunities for the youth through the initiative by training them.

In Uttar Pradesh, 1,16,388 youths are being trained as plumbers, 1,16,388 as electricians, 1,16,388 as motor mechanics, 1,16,388 as fitters, 174582 as masons and 1,16,388 as pump operators.

Additionally, training in water testing has been provided to more than 4,80,205 women so far.

The double-engine government has not only brought 100 per cent clean water to the water-scarce Bundelkhand but has also provided significant convenience to the people in the Vindhya region. All seven districts of Bundelkhand are well on the way to achieving 100 per cent coverage of tap water connections, which Mahoba Mahoba recording 99 per cent and Lalitpur than 98.79 per cent coverage. —ANI