UP govt provides over 30,000 MT rice to 15 lakh families

Lucknow: Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY), 15 lakh families of Uttar Pradesh have been provided with 30,241 MT of rice and 1,500 MT of gram for free, the state government said.

Taking to Twitter, Uttar Pradesh government wrote, "Under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY), 60 members of 15 lakh families in Uttar Pradesh have been provided with 30,241 MT of rice and 1,500 MT of chana for free. In this distribution cycle, 6.42 lakh MT of rice and 30,733 MT of gram have been distributed to 12.85 crore people of 3.07 crore families so far."

The state government, in another tweet, said that during the nationwide lockdown, a survey is being done by the District Magistrates to make temporary ration cards for various stranded migrant laborers. Soon, they will also be given five kg of foodgrains per person and one kg of gram per family.

"Keeping in mind the adverse circumstances of the COVID-19 crisis, about 7.88 lakh new ration cards have been made in Uttar Pradesh so that labourers/MNREGA workers and other needy can get ration," the government further said. (ANI)