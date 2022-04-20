UP Govt Provides Financial Aid To Over 11 Lakh Workers Amid Lockdown

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has provided Rs 1,000 financial aid each to over 11 lakh construction workers in the state till date amid the nationwide lockdown, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday.

Addressing media here, the Chief Minister said: "The State government had decided to extend help to those people whose livelihood has been affected due to COVID-19. In this context, in the first phase, more than 11 lakh construction workers in the state have been provided Rs 1,000 each in their accounts."

On Thursday, Adityanath had held a COVID-19 review meeting with senior administrative officials at his official residence.

The Chief Minister and officials were seen wearing masks and maintaining social distancing during the meeting.

Meanwhile, earlier on Wednesday, Additional Chief Secretary, Awanish Awasthi had announced that as per the decision taken by the Chief Minister, hotspots in 15 districts which have six or more cases of coronavirus will be sealed. So far, Uttar Pradesh has reported 410 positive COVID-19 cases, including 37 cured/discharged or migrated cases and four deaths, as per the Health Ministry. —ANI