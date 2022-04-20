UP Govt Provides 50 Acres To Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday approved a proposal to provide 50 acres of land to the new Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical university to be set up in the state capital. The decision was taken in the state cabinet meeting which was chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Briefing media persons about the decision, state government Spokespersons Srikant Sharma and Sidharthnath Singh said that the Atal Bihari Vajpayee medical university would be set up at the Chak Gajaria area on the outskirts of the state capital. "While 20 acres of land would be given by the health department, another 15 acres by the medical education department and the remaining 15 acres would be transferred by Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) which was earlier given to the super specialty cancer hospital," the spokesperson said. In another decision, the government has decided to hand over 1,210 square meter of land at Kanth tehsil in Moradabad for a bus station. The land would be given free of cost, though the market value was Rs 10 crores. The government will spend Rs 3.5 crore in the construction of the bus station. The government has decided to provide Rs 10,000 as HRA to the non-political vice-chairman of all the corporation of the state while has decide to demote a joint director in the state information department Sayeed Ahmed Hussain over alleged indiscipline and corruption charges. The cabinet also approved to change the members of the fifth pay commission with state finance minister Suresh Khanna will be its chairperson. Other members are ministers Ashutosh Tandon, Dr Mahendra Singh and Bhupendra Singh Choudhury. UNI