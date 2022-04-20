UP Govt Proposes To Name Three Civil Airports On Renowned Personalities

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has sent a proposal to the Centre to name three civil airports of the state on renowned personalities.

The move comes after the Centre changed the name of Mugalsarai station to Deen Dayal Upadhaya station. It will be formally inaugurated by BJP president Amit Shah, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday.

According to the state officials, a proposal has been sent on Friday to name the newly constructed civil airports on renowned personalities such as Kanpur airport to Ganesh Shanker Vidyarthi, Agra airport to Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhaya and the Gorakhpur airport to Nath Nagri. The state cabinet had already approved these names several days ago. Meanwhile, BJP has made elaborate arrangements for holding a grand event at Mugalsarai station in Chandauli district for Sunday's inauguration.

The main building of the 19th century station has already been painted saffron to impress the BJP leaders by the railway authorities. On Sunday, a big rally has been organised by the BJP at the railway sports ground to launch the new sign board of DDU.

UP BJP president Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey represents the Chandauli Lok Sabha seat is camping on the spot to oversee the arrangements for the past couple of days. The Indian Railways had renamed the country's fourth busiest station after the name of one of the founders of the BJP, Deendayal Upadhyaya, on June 5, following a request from the UP government. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Nagar Junction railway station (DDU), formerly known as Mughalsarai Junction(MGS), is busiest railway station of the state. UNI