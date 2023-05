UP Govt Permits Resumption Of Inter-State Bus Services

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has given its nod for resumption of inter-state bus services from the state, an official statement said here.



In a statement, UPSRTC Managing Director Raj Shekhar said, 'We are working on the schedule to start the bus services and will update you all soon." The Chief Minister's Office said in a tweet in Hindi, 'In a bid to provide easy and accessible transportation to the public, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given permission for resumption of inter-state bus services to Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi.'—PTI