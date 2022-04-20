UP Govt Orders Withdrawal Of Rape Case Against Swami Chinmayanand

Lucknow: Close on the heels of issuing orders to withdraw criminal cases pending in courts against BJP leaders in Western Uttar Pradesh riot cases, the Yogi Adityanath government has made another move to withdraw rape case against former Union minister of state for Home and Party MP, Swami Chinmayanand.

In order issued on March 6, the state government has directed the Shahjahanpur District Magistrate to withdraw a seven-year-old rape case under sections 342/376/506/307/323/313 of the IPC against Swami Chinmayanad, Head of Mumuksh Ashram.

The rape case was registered by a resident of Badaun district and a disciple of Swami Chinmayanand on November 30, 2011 at Sadar Police Station in Shahjahanpur. The lady had alleged in the FIR that the former BJP MP from Jaunpur had held her captive in his Ashram and raped her in 2004. She was allegedly issued life threats to keep her mouth shut by Swami Chinmayanand and his henchmen.

Fearing arrest by the police, Swami Chinmayanad had obtained a stay from the High Court. Since then the case was pending at the court. On request of the complainant, the case was also transferred to Badaun.

Swami Chinmayanad had alleged that he was falsely implicated in the rape case by his rivals to tarnish his political image. The former Union minister of state for home in Vajpayee government had requested the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to withdraw the fake case against him during latter's visit to his Mumuksh ashram on February 25 to open Mumuksh Yuva Mahotsav.

On Swami's request, the Chief Minister immediately directed the State Law department to issue the GO for withdrawal of the rape case against the former Union minister of state for Home.

Acting on the GO dated March 6, the Additional District Magistrate (Administration) Jitendra Sharma has issued a letter on March 9, directing the Public Prosecutor to file an application in the court under Section 321 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 to withdraw the rape case against the former minister. The rape victim's husband has strongly objected to withdrawal of case against Chinmayanand. He alleged that instead of helping the rape victim, the Yogi Adiyanath was supporting the accused. The husband told media on Tuesday that he will approach the High Court against the decision of Yogi Adityanath government to withdraw rape case filed by his wife. UNI