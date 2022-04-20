UP Govt Orders To Make Chitrakoot As Best Tourism Spot In The Country

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government has directed the concerned departments and officials to ensure all necessary arrangements to develop district Chitrakoot as a best tourism spot in the country.

Keeping in view the convenience of the pilgrims, state Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari on Thursday directed for the maintenance and renovation of roads there.

He also directed the Chief engineer and Superintendent engineer to ensure on the spot inspection within a week of the roads and also to complete the maintenance works as per set standards.

While receiving complaints regarding the amended power bills in various matters, no action taken by the concerned power engineer against the directives given by the concerned DMs, CS directed to seek clarification from the concerned engineer and has also directed to ensure action against them as per rule. Owing to the lack of hotels in the district he has directed the concerned officials to encourage the entrepreneurs to open hotels to promote religion and tourism in Chitrakoot.

Mr Tiwari issued these directives while presiding over a meeting with the concerned officials to develop district Chitrakoot as one of the best tourist place in the country and also to provide better facilities to the pilgrims here on Thursday. He has also directed to ensure effective action to establish Chitrakoot development board on priority. He said, "The officers should ensure to complete the works of interlocking and drainage system along the roads leading to the religious site on a prescribed time and the open power cable should be placed under ground to avoid any mis occurence.

Mr Tiwari directed the officials of the tourism department for the beautification of the nearby historical and religious places like- Rajapur, Lalapur etc. and also to prepare an action plan to develop Laxman Pahadi along with developing parking lot for the vehicles. He further directed to ensure action for the regular cleaning of the water of Mandakani river and also to develop open museum of lord Laxmana and to start sound and light show soon.

Principal Secretary, Tourism Jitendra Kumar, Commissioner and DM Chitrakoot were also present in the meeting. UNI