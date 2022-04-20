UP Govt Orders Reopening Of All Dumped Reports In Wake Of Sonebhadra Killings

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Government on Thursday ordered review of all probe reports and directed the concerned departments, particularly the forest department, to take up all the cases of land dispute in a fresh manner, a state government spokesperson said.

The government was already reviewing all the reports over such nexus of land grabbing, particularly during the Congress regime, he told UNI.

"The government was also studying a report tabled in the state assembly in 1982 about how the forest lands were being grabbed on the name of societies and trusts," he said. According to the reports Mr AK Jain the then chief forest conservator (land records and bandobast) UP in 2014 had unearthed a massive loot of precious forest land and clear abuse of tribal rights in Sonebhadra.

His report said, "more than one lakh hectare of forest land illegally allotted to private individuals/trusts/societies. Land scam estimated to about Rs 40,000-crore."

"This was done by wrongly interpreting the law and showing concerned individuals and societies as being the old occupants of the land," the report further said.

"Tribal rights ignored. Law for protecting their interests misused to give land rights to outsiders.," the report stated.

It further stated that Section 131A of Landlord Abolition Act was used to give away land allegedly to those people who were shown occupying the concerned land before June 30, 1978. 'Outsiders' were thus made beneficiaries through corrupt practices" it said.

"Also the law empowering tribal and SC/ST to get the ownership rights of the land, if they had been occupying it since before Dec 13, 2005 was also misused to benefit the outsiders, " the report said. The probe report in the end had also recommended for a CBI probe in the matter.

However, just days after the report, Mr Jain was removed from his post and was transferred to Agra. Then In June 2018, while coming to Lucknow for an official meeting. His car met with and accident. He died while his driver and assistant had escaped with injuries. The disclosure of the report came only after 10 innocent tribals were killed in Sonebhadra last week over a land dispute arising due to such nexus as reported in the probe. Meanwhile, the brother of the former IFS officer, Vivek Jain, informed this news agency that his brother had recommended for CBI probe into the entire issue. " But the government at that time dumped the report," he said. Vivek also demanded a high level probe into the death of his brother as he smells some foul play in the accident. UNI