UP Govt Orders Probe Into Land Acquisition For Lucknow Expressway

Lucknow: After putting spanner on several prestigious projects of the previous Akhilesh regime, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh tightened its noose around the much-hyped Lucknow-Agra Expressway. The 302 km-long Expressway was constructed by the Akhilesh Yadav government in a record 22 months, with the cost of around Rs 11,000 crore. BJP during the Assembly Elections had raised question on the cost of the Expressway and alleged that its cost was more than the average cost of the road built by the National Highways Authority of India. The state government last night ordered an inquiry into the project. The expressway is being scrutinised for an alleged scam, involving farm land being passed as land for residential purposes to get higher compensation. The government transferred Financial Controller of Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) Sushil Gupta and asked the DMs of 10 districts to probe the acquisition of land. A senior official said here today that the government had transferred the Financial Controller and put the land deeds of last one year under the scanner. 'The DMs of 10 districts have been asked to start probe into land acquisition during construction of the Expressway. It is believed that land use was changed to meet the requirement of UPEIDA. It is believed that the agricultural land was purchased at commercial rate,' a government official said. The 302-km-long Greenfield Expressway connecting Agra with Lucknow was the dream project of previous Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. He had showcased this project in the last election campaign, while BJP had termed it as 'ghotale ka expressway'. The state government has hired public sector company RITES to conduct a technical survey of the expressway within a month. The move comes after a special field officer of UPEIDA, YN Lal filed an FIR in Firozabad against five land consolidation officers and 22 land owners, accusing them of showing agriculture land in Bachhela Bachheli village as land for residential purposes. Around 3,500 hectare of land was purchased from 20,456 farmers in 10 districts of 232 villages for this project. UPEIDA Chief Executive Officer Awanish Awasthi sent letters to the District Magistrates concerned on April 19. The idea is to ensure that genuine farmers are not affected, he said. The present government claims that around Rs 670 crore allotted for the project is lying unused in its accounts. Around Rs 200 crore of this amount is with the District Magistrates and the rest were with the UPEIDA, despite around 99.5 per cent of land for the project being already purchased, the official added. UNI